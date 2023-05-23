Walmart is delivering alcohol in five new states — see if you can get booze delivered this Memorial Day weekend

Walmart is now delivering alcohol to five more states. Customers in 23 states can now order booze for delivery from the retailer.

Walmart has added beer and wine delivery in five new states, including Georgia and Arizona.

There are now 23 states where customers can order booze for delivery from the retailer.

It’s the latest expansion of Walmart’s growing delivery offering, which includes groceries.

Walmart will now deliver wine and beer to your door in 23 states nationwide.

The company recently added Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, and Ohio to its alcohol delivery as a result of changes to local laws, trade publication Winsight Grocery Business reported on Monday. Walmart did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

To receive the alcohol delivery, customers have to show an ID with a photo to prove that they are at least 21 years old, according to Walmart’s policies.

Walmart started offering pick-up on alcoholic beverages from stores in 29 states in late 2019. The same year, it started delivering booze from stores in California and Florida.

This latest expansion comes as Walmart looks to expand its pickup and delivery capabilities. The retail giant reported earlier this month that US e-commerce sales rose 27% year-over-year in the first quarter — its highest pace of growth since the first quarter of 2021 when they surged 37%.

“We have an advantage here as we leverage the proximity of our stores to fulfill and deliver digital orders to customers,” Walmart Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said during an earnings call with analysts.

As Walmart loves to tout, due to its presence of 4,600 stores across the United States, 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store.

In August 2022, Walmart acquired Delivery Drivers Inc., the company behind Walmart’s Spark platform on which gig workers shop and deliver orders for Walmart customers.

A Walmart spokesperson said at the time the Spark platform had grown to become its “largest delivery-service provider,” as it accounts for 75% of Walmart’s deliveries and serves 84% of US households.

