Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade

Bureau of Labor Statistics projections show just which jobs may rapidly decline from 2021 to 2031.

Word processors and typists are projected to see the biggest employment decline by percentage.

Nuclear power reactor operator, which pays six figures, is another job with a large percent decline.

Watch and clock repairers are among the jobs projected to see a large decline in employment from 2021 to 2031.

That’s according to the latest projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing what employment may look like for various occupations in 2031. The base year for these projections was 2021, when the US was still adding back jobs across different industries after the pandemic.

Watch and clock repairers are projected to see employment fall from 2,200 in 2021 to 1,700 in 2031, or a decline of 24.7%. But the job that is projected to see the largest percent decrease in employment is word processors and typists; that occupation is projected to see employment drop 38.2%, from 46,100 in 2021 to 28,500 in 2031.

Based on median annual pay data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program in May 2021, eight of the 10 jobs that are projected to see employment dwindle the most make less than the median annual pay in the US. That includes hand cutters and trimmers which make $30,230, or $15,530 less than the median annual pay of $45,760.

On the other hand, nuclear power reactor operators, which is the fourth fastest-declining job, actually had average pay in the six figures. This job also usually only requires a high school diploma or equivalent for entry.

Below are the 20 jobs that are projected to see the largest percent declines in employment from 2021 to 2031, along with their pay from the Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics program.

20. Drilling and boring machine tool setters, operators, and tenders (metal and plastic): Employment is projected to decline 18.6% from 2021 to 2031. Guteksk7/Shutterstock US employment in 2021: 6,900 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -1,300 Median annual pay: $38,580 19. Hand grinding and polishing workers: Employment is projected to decline 18.7% from 2021 to 2031. Prompilove/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 16,100 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -3,000 Median annual pay: $35,670 18. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants: Employment is projected to decline 19.2% from 2021 to 2031. ilkercelik/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 157,800 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -30,400 Median annual pay: $47,710 17. Aircraft structure, surfaces, rigging, and systems assemblers: Employment is projected to decline 19.4% from 2021 to 2031. Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 34,300 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -6,600 Median annual pay: $49,480 15 (tie). Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants: Employment is projected to decline 20.2% from 2021 to 2031. ONOKY – Eric Audras/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 508,000 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -102,600 Median annual pay: $62,060 15 (tie). Refractory materials repairers (except brickmasons): Employment is projected to decline 20.2% from 2021 to 2031. sestovic/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 700 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -100 Median annual pay: $54,250 14. Manufactured building and mobile home installers: Employment is projected to decline 20.3% from 2021 to 2031. Benjamin Rondel/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 3,900 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -800 Median annual pay: $36,360 13. Floral designers: Employment is projected to decline 21.0% from 2021 to 2031. JGalione/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 44,400 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -9,300 Median annual pay: $29,880 12. Mining roof bolters: Employment is projected to decline 21.5% from 2021 to 2031. Thorney Lieberman/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 1,900 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -400 Median annual pay: $59,770 11. Prepress technicians and workers: Employment is projected to decline 22.7% from 2021 to 2031. Halfdark/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 26,000 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -5,900 Median annual pay: $42,610 10. Motor vehicle electronic equipment installers and repairers: Employment is projected to decline 23.4% from 2021 to 2031. Dani Ferrasanjose/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 9,200 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -2,200 Median annual pay: $40,670 9. Switchboard operators, including answering service: Employment is projected to decline 24.0% from 2021 to 2031. Archive Holdings Inc./Getty Images US employment in 2021: 49,000 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -11,800 Median annual pay: $30,150 8. Telephone operators: Employment is projected to decline 24.5% from 2021 to 2031. Reza Estakhrian/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 4,000 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -1,000 Median annual pay: $37,630 6 (tie). Data entry keyers: Employment is projected to decline 24.7% from 2021 to 2031. Marco VDM/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 155,900 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -38,500 Median annual pay: $35,630 6 (tie). Watch and clock repairers: Employment is projected to decline 24.7% from 2021 to 2031. ClarkandCompany/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 2,200 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -500 Median annual pay: $44,250 ClarkandCompany/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 2,200 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -500 Median annual pay: $44,250 5. Print binding and finishing workers: Employment is projected to decline 24.8% from 2021 to 2031. Aldo Belvedere / EyeEm/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 42,200 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -10,500 Median annual pay: $36,590 4. Nuclear power reactor operators: Employment is projected to decline 26.8% from 2021 to 2031. Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images US employment in 2021: 4,800 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -1,300 Median annual pay: $104,260 3. Hand cutters and trimmers: Employment is projected to decline 28.4% from 2021 to 2031. Saturated/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 8,200 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -2,300 Median annual pay: $30,230 2. Parking enforcement workers: Employment is projected to decline 37.1% from 2021 to 2031. RgStudio/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 8,600 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -3,200 Median annual pay: $46,590 1. Word processors and typists: Employment is projected to decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. Westend61/Getty Images US employment in 2021: 46,100 Projected change in employment from 2021 to 2031: -17,600 Median annual pay: $44,030

