Horrifying moment crazed man crashes his car into a house and starts chasing people with a PICKAXE

Horrific Moment Crazy Man Crashes His Car Into A House And Starts Chasing People With A PICKAXE

The man, whom police have not named, can be seen desperately trying to kick down his housemate’s door with a pickaxe in shocking security footage

He pursued his roommate and landlord with the gun shortly after he crashed his Kia into a nearby house and broke into the house he was renting a room in.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department believes the man was under the influence of an unspecified substance

