Wed. May 24th, 2023

    News

    Alleged White House Attacker Told Cops He Admired Hitler

    May 24, 2023
    Alleged White House Attacker Told Cops He Admired Hitler

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Missouri Department of of Revenue

    The Missouri teen accused of driving a U-Haul into bollards near the White House expressed admiration for Nazis and stated that he wanted to “get to the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation,” according to an affidavit from a Secret Service officer.

    Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, is accused of ramming a rented truck into barricades near the White House on Tuesday morning. He was arrested at the scene, where police allegedly found a Nazi flag in the back of his truck. A statement by a Secret Service officer, submitted alongside Kandula’s arrest warrant, states that Kandula told law enforcement about his admiration for Adolf Hitler.

    Kandula did not have explosives or weapons in the U-Haul when he was arrested, according to the Secret Service statement. He told agents that he’d planned an attack on the White House for six months, as part of a bid to “seize power,” the statement says.

