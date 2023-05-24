Wed. May 24th, 2023

    Male GOP Senators Ignore Women, Vote for Abortion Ban in South Carolina

    Twenty-seven male South Carolina legislators passed a ban on abortions after six weeks Tuesday, over the objections of all five women in the state Senate—including three Republicans.

    The ban, which bars abortion before most people know they are pregnant, will now go to the desk of Gov. Henry McMaster (R), who is expected to sign it. It is particularly significant given that South Carolina is the only remaining state in the deep South without a post-Roe restriction on the procedure.

    “South Carolina is holding the line for the entire Southeast,” said Ann Warner, CEO of the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, which advocates for women’s rights in the state. “It is incredibly significant not only for our state but for the entire region.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

