Wed. May 24th, 2023

    News

    DeSantis Conveniently Missed This Case in His Voter Fraud Crusade

    By

    May 24, 2023 , , , , ,
    DeSantis Conveniently Missed This Case in His Voter Fraud Crusade

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made much of his crusade to lock up felons who unwittingly voted in 2020, but one registered Republican allegedly voted illegally for nearly a decade before the feds stepped in last week.

    Yalemis Onasch, a 28-year-old Cuban national, cast fraudulent ballots in the past two presidential elections before finally becoming an American citizen in 2022, according to a criminal complaint first obtained by The Daily Beast.

    The FBI homed in on Onasch after receiving information about her alleged crimes from a “cooperating witness,” the complaint states. And although the tipster is not identified in the filing, it seems Onasch was outed by her ex—the father of her child—with whom she has been locked in an ongoing legal battle, her attorney told The Daily Beast.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    DEVELOPING: 4 People Killed By Teenage Relative Amid Texas Standoff, Reports Say

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Ohio Farmer, Known For ‘It Ain’t Much, But It’s Honest Work’ Meme, Dies In Tragic Accident

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Olivia Culpo reveals her ample cleavage at the Asteroid City premiere during Cannes Film Festival

    May 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    DEVELOPING: 4 People Killed By Teenage Relative Amid Texas Standoff, Reports Say

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Ohio Farmer, Known For ‘It Ain’t Much, But It’s Honest Work’ Meme, Dies In Tragic Accident

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Olivia Culpo reveals her ample cleavage at the Asteroid City premiere during Cannes Film Festival

    May 24, 2023
    News

    ‘Transformers’ trailer that shows clip of Twin Tower surrounded by smoke slammed on social media

    May 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy