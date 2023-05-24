DEVELOPING: 4 People Killed By Teenage Relative Amid Texas Standoff, Reports Say

NASH, Texas – Law enforcement authorities have confirmed the discovery of four deceased individuals following a tense standoff that took place on Tuesday at a residence in Texas.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office stated that an individual had barricaded themselves inside the home, prompting a response from sheriff’s deputies, Nash police, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to local media, the teenage suspect eventually exited the residence and was successfully apprehended by law enforcement. Following the arrest, the lifeless bodies of four individuals were found inside the home.

It remains unclear how the four individuals died. Authorities have confirmed that the suspect and the four deceased individuals are all related.

At this stage, the names or ages of the victims have not been disclosed.

Late Tuesday afternoon, a search warrant was obtained to thoroughly investigate the house and gather further evidence in the ongoing investigation.

