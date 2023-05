Fox News

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld isn’t bothered that a 38-year-old teacher allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old student—he’s just upset that she might go to jail for it.

“I’m sorry, come on! 16 years old? I would have died for that,” Gutfeld said during Monday’s edition of Gutfeld!

Katherine Timpf, one of Gutfeld’s co-hosts, disagreed.

