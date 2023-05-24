WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Burger King is ordered to pay nearly $8 MILLION to man who slipped and fell in store’s bathroom, triggering back pain and surgery that resulted in a punctured COLON

Richard Tulecki, 48, successfully sued Burger King for nearly $8 million after falling into a Florida fast food chain location

The lawsuit was won by two personal injury lawyers, who argued the Burger King should have been aware of the conditions that led to the fall.

Burger King has requested a new trial, in which they plan to challenge the verdict

