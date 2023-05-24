New York Times Union Inks a Contract With Management

Jeenah Moon/Reuters

The New York Times reached a contract deal with the bargaining committee representing the unionized employees in its newsroom, the guild announced on Tuesday evening.

The agreement comes after more than two years of fierce negotiations, which included a one-day walkout by more than 1,100 staffers in December. It has not yet been ratified, and was called “groundbreaking” but “tentative” in a guild statement.

“As we have said since the beginning of negotiations, this contract is more than an investment in us,” the guild said on Twitter. “This is an investment in the future of @nytimes, in our readers and in the public that we serve.”

