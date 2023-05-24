Wed. May 24th, 2023

    News

    Former Moscow Officials Reveal Why They’re Laughing at Putin Now

    May 24, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Citizens of Russia have become the captive audience of a dystopian “comedy club” run by the government, according to some former Moscow officials.

    And the Kremlin, it appears, is not in on the joke.

    The Russian president declared last week that beer in Prague, where a summit between Kremlin critics recently took place, contains “female sex hormones” and called the opposition officials who met there “half-wits.” On the same day, his best friend Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Russian Security Council and former KGB hardliner, warned of a deadly “radioactive cloud that is now moving towards Western Europe” from Ukraine.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

