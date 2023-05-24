Jesse Watters Labels LGBTQ+ Nuns’ Org. a ‘Hate Group’

Fox News

The same day a report from the Illinois attorney general found that 451 Catholic clergymen sexually abused nearly 2,000 children from 1950 to 2019–yet another instance of authority figures in the church coming under the spotlight—Fox News host Jesse Watters opted to describe an LGBTQ+ advocacy and charity organization that addresses sexual intolerance as a “hate group.”

Watters was complaining about how the Los Angeles Dodgers decided Monday to re-invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to their Pride Night in June, after first rescinding their invitation amid complaints from Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Bill Donahue, president of the Catholic League, and other conservatives.

Watters offered his summary of the situation dating back to when the baseball team first announced their invitation to the LGBTQ+ group, who describe themselves as “a leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns” that “use[s] humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit.”

