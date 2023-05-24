Wed. May 24th, 2023

    News

    The Queer Season of ‘The Ultimatum’ Explodes After a Scandalous Hookup

    By

    May 24, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    The Queer Season of ‘The Ultimatum’ Explodes After a Scandalous Hookup

    Netflix

    The Ultimatum fans have waited a literal year for this, and now, the big moment has finally arrived. This week, Netflix’s diabolical dating show debuted its second season, featuring (as promised last spring) an entirely queer cast. (And just in time for Pride Month in June!)

    This season has all the drama we’d expect from Netflix’s most emotionally carnivorous dating show… and then some. You’ve got two intersecting love triangles, a “trial marriage” in turmoil over whether or not the dog can sleep in the bed, and a never-ending stream of cocktail mixers and pool parties where all of that drama can fester and ferment in metallic wine glasses. And yet, for a season supposedly about “queer love,” The Ultimatum’s second season can at times feel pretty conservative. (The first four episodes are now available.)

    For those who’ve kept themselves pure until now: The Ultimatum premiered last year as an especially chaotic corner of Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s growing reality-dating empire. (This season swaps in Reba star JoAnna Swisher Garcia—a pandering move that this viewer, at least, nonetheless appreciated.) In each of five participating couples, one partner has issued an ultimatum: put a ring on it, or move on.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: Russian border region Belgorod targeted by overnight drone attacks, says official

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Fury as Parkrun women’s record is revealed to be held by transgender attempted murderer

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Transfer news LIVE: Man United to launch Mason Mount bid; Arsenal open to Emile Smith-Rowe exit

    May 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: Russian border region Belgorod targeted by overnight drone attacks, says official

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Fury as Parkrun women’s record is revealed to be held by transgender attempted murderer

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Transfer news LIVE: Man United to launch Mason Mount bid; Arsenal open to Emile Smith-Rowe exit

    May 24, 2023
    News

    ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Is the Best Reality TV Villain Ever

    May 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy