Wed. May 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Japan won’t join NATO, but local office considered, PM Kishida says

    By

    May 24, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said the country had no plans to become a NATO member but acknowledged the security alliance#39;s plan to open a liaison office in Japan.

    Kishida#39;s comments came after the Japanese ambassador to the United States earlier this month said that the U.S.-led military pact was planning a Tokyo office, the first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region.

    quot;I am not aware of any decision madequot; at NATO regarding the establishment of the office, Kishida told a Wednesday parliament session, adding his country was not planning to join NATO as a member or semi-member state.–Reutersnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

