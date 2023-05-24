New Chinese ambassador to US acknowledges challenges in relations

NNA -nbsp;China#39;s new ambassador to Washington, Xie Feng, said on Tuesday that he will seek to enhance China-U.S. cooperation, but that relations face serious challenges.

quot;I have come here to safeguard China#39;s interest. This is my sacred responsibility,quot; Xie told reporters after landing at New York City#39;s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

quot;I#39;m also the envoy of Chinese people, so I#39;ve come here to enhance China-U.S. exchanges and cooperation,quot; said Xie, who has garnered a reputation for often blunt rebukes of U.S. actions as ties between the strategic rivals have deteriorated over issues ranging from Taiwan to trade.

Xie, 59, who most recently served as a vice foreign minister charged with overseeing policy toward the U.S., fills the post as, many analysts say, relations between the world#39;s two largest economies are in the worst state since they were formally established in 1979.

Relations face quot;serious difficulties and challenges,quot; Xie said in remarks before departing the airport and boarding a van. Chinese officials said he would drive to Washington.

A fluent English speaker who was previously posted twice to China#39;s Washington embassy, Xie lodged China#39;s formal denunciation in February for Washington quot;obstinatelyquot; shooting down what it suspected was a Chinese spy balloon after its flight over the United States spurred a diplomatic crisis.

Beijing has argued it was a civilian airship.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the U.S. welcomed Xie#39;s arrival.

quot;We look forward to working with the ambassador designate and his team,quot; Miller said. quot;We remain committed, as we said on a number of occasions, to maintain channels of communication with the PRC (People#39;s Republic of China) to responsibly manage competition.quot;–Reutersnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.