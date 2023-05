NNA -nbsp;

ANNAHAR: New negative rating for Lebanon

Parliamentary committees push Salameh to resign

AL-AKHBAR: German arrest warrant after French one against Salameh: Some European banks have stopped dealing with Lebanon

ASHARQ AL-AWSAT: German arrest warrant against Lebanese Central Bank governor

European countries preparing for similar measures against Salameh

Judiciary questioning Salameh about content of red notice

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.