How ‘American Born Chinese’ Assembled the Delightful ‘Asian American All-Star Game’

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Disney

Nearly a full month before their series premiered, the American Born Chinese team was invited to the White House to screen the new Disney+ show, in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. When I ask the cast—which features a couple of new Oscar winners, no big deal—and creative team what it was like to watch their work in the presence of President Joe Biden, everyone is incredibly humble.

In fact, they’re so modest that all they can tell me about the experience are the snacks and table settings, along with what kind of footwear I should wear, if I should ever be lucky enough to attend a screening at the White House.

“If you are going to the White House, don’t wear heels,” Yann Yann Yeo, who plays mother Christine Wang, tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed over Zoom. “You’re going to walk a long way just to get to the hall. It’s a mile-and-a-half walk.” Noted.

