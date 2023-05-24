‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Is the Best Reality TV Villain Ever

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Bravo/Getty

She first floated into Los Angeles as a shaky-voiced companion to James Kennedy, the witty, if deeply wounded, DJ favorite 0n Vanderpump Rules, and now finds herself with the dubious distinction of being crowned 2023’s most notorious Bambi-eyed snake in the grass: mysterious, duplicitous chaos-cypher Raquel Leviss.

The 28-year-old former beauty pageant contestant is at the white-hot center of the #Scandoval, the cheating scandal that’s ripped apart the Bravo reality series (which, now on Season 10, has never been more popular) and, frankly, all of our lives.

How did she get here? Leviss spent five years dating Kennedy, even getting engaged to him in spectacular fashion at a Coachella-themed proposal, and she’s been a presence on the show since her introduction as his girlfriend in Season 5.

