Wed. May 24th, 2023

    News

    ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Is the Best Reality TV Villain Ever

    By

    May 24, 2023 , , , , ,
    ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Is the Best Reality TV Villain Ever

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Bravo/Getty

    She first floated into Los Angeles as a shaky-voiced companion to James Kennedy, the witty, if deeply wounded, DJ favorite 0n Vanderpump Rules, and now finds herself with the dubious distinction of being crowned 2023’s most notorious Bambi-eyed snake in the grass: mysterious, duplicitous chaos-cypher Raquel Leviss.

    The 28-year-old former beauty pageant contestant is at the white-hot center of the #Scandoval, the cheating scandal that’s ripped apart the Bravo reality series (which, now on Season 10, has never been more popular) and, frankly, all of our lives.

    How did she get here? Leviss spent five years dating Kennedy, even getting engaged to him in spectacular fashion at a Coachella-themed proposal, and she’s been a presence on the show since her introduction as his girlfriend in Season 5.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: Russian border region Belgorod targeted by overnight drone attacks, says official

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Fury as Parkrun women’s record is revealed to be held by transgender attempted murderer

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Transfer news LIVE: Man United to launch Mason Mount bid; Arsenal open to Emile Smith-Rowe exit

    May 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: Russian border region Belgorod targeted by overnight drone attacks, says official

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Fury as Parkrun women’s record is revealed to be held by transgender attempted murderer

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Transfer news LIVE: Man United to launch Mason Mount bid; Arsenal open to Emile Smith-Rowe exit

    May 24, 2023
    News

    ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Is the Best Reality TV Villain Ever

    May 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy