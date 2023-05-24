🔴 Live: Russian border region Belgorod targeted by overnight drone attacks, says official

Wed. May 24th, 2023

    May 24, 2023
    A Russian official in the southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine said Wednesday that the territory was targeted by numerous drones overnight, following an armed incursion into the territory from Ukraine. The news comes after the state TASS news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that Russia would achieve all its goals in Ukraine via its “special military operation” or through other means. Follow FRANCE 24 for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

