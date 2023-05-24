Jordan, Palestine call for extraordinary OIC meeting on Al-Aqsa attacks

Wed. May 24th, 2023

    NNA ndash; Wednesday, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold at its headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the Extraordinary meeting of the open-ended Executive Committee at the level of the Permanent Representatives. This comes to ldquo;discuss the continuous Israeli attacks on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.rdquo;

    The meeting came at the invitation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan andnbsp;the State of Palestine.

    Sunday morning,nbsp;Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security in the Israeli Occupation, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

    He said in a brief statement that the occupation is the sovereign over Al-Aqsa and not any other party.

    It is worth noting that Ben-Gvir had previously stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in January 2023.

    Following the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Ben-Gvir,nbsp;Jordan#39;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its strong condemnation of the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Itamar Ben-Gvir.

    Sinan Al-Majali, the official spokesperson for the ministry, characterized this action as a quot;provocative, dangerous, and unacceptable escalation.quot;

    The ministry reiterated that the entire 144 dunums of Al-Aqsa Mosque are a pure place of worship for Muslims and that the Jerusalem Waqf Department, affiliated to the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites, is the only authority entitled, with exclusive jurisdiction, to manage the mosque#39;s affairs and access to it.mdash;agencies

