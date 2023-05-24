Amazon just opened the first phase of its HQ2 project in Virginia — take a look inside

Amazon’s Metropolitan Park, the first phase of its second headquarters, opened Monday.

Amazon’s second headquarters is here — well, sort of. The company on Monday opened Metropolitan Park, the first phase of its second headquarters, located in Arlington, Virginia. Lucas Jackson / Amazon The project spans more than 2.1 million square feet. Lucas Jackson / Amazon HQ2 has two 22-story buildings. Lucas Jackson / Amazon One is called Jasper after the code name for a project to enhance customer experience for Alexa. The other is called Merlin in reference to the code name for QuickSight, a product that Amazon says “helps our AWS customers generate dashboards powered by AI insights.” Lucas Jackson / Amazon Source: Amazon The company says HQ2 will result in the creation of 25,000 Amazon jobs by 2030 and indirectly support thousands of other jobs in the region. Lucas Jackson / Amazon Metropolitan Park welcomed hundreds of employees when it opened Monday. Lucas Jackson / Amazon By the fall, more than 8,000 are expected to work there. Lucas Jackson / Amazon HQ2 has eight quick-service food stalls and cafes. Lucas Jackson / Amazon There’s also a dog wall adorned with photos of employees’ pets. Lucas Jackson / Amazon Amazon famously lets employees bring their dogs to work and includes pictures of its employees’ actual pets on its error pages. Outside, there’s a 2.5-acre public park space with a children’s playground, dog park, recreation areas, and seasonal weekend farmers markets. Lucas Jackson / Amazon There are also rooftop gardens with views of Arlington, Washington, DC, and the Potomac River. Lucas Jackson / Amazon Besides office space, Metropolitan Park also has 50,000 square feet of retail space. It currently has 14 businesses. Lucas Jackson / Amazon The ground level of Metropolitan Park is open to the public. Lucas Jackson / Amazon Amazon decided on the location for its second headquarters with a contest. Lucas Jackson / Amazon The company initially selected both Arlington and Queens, New York City, before backing out of New York after receiving backlash from residents and politicians like US congresswoman and New York native Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Lucas Jackson / Amazon Amazon began construction on HQ2 in 2020. Lucas Jackson / Amazon In March, it said it was pausing construction on phase two of the project. Lucas Jackson / Amazon “We’re always evaluating space plans to make sure they fit our business needs and to create a great experience for employees, and since Met Park will have space to accommodate more than 14,000 employees, we’ve decided to shift the groundbreaking of PenPlace (the second phase of HQ2) out a bit,” Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler said at the time. “Our second headquarters has always been a multi-year project, and we remain committed to Arlington, Virginia, and the greater Capital Region.” The second phase of HQ2 construction, not pictured here, is expected to span 2.8 million square feet and include three new towers and a corporate conference center. Lucas Jackson / Amazon

