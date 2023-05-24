Amazon just opened the first phase of its HQ2 project in Virginia — take a look inside

Amazon’s Metropolitan Park, the first phase of its second headquarters, opened Monday.
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Amazon’s Metropolitan Park, the first phase of its second headquarters, opened Monday.
Located in Arlington, Virginia, Amazon’s HQ2 will welcome more than 8,000 employees by the fall.
Take a look inside the new facility.
Amazon opened Metropolitan Park on Monday, the first phase of its long-awaited second headquarters, located in Arlington, Virginia.
The massive project, spanning more than 2.1 million square feet, welcomed hundreds of employees. More than 8,000 are expected to work there by the fall. Amazon’s HQ2 features two 22-story buildings, as well as amenities like rooftop gardens, a 2.5-acre park, and a sizeable retail space.
Take a look inside Amazon’s Metropolitan Park:
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Source: Amazon
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Amazon famously lets employees bring their dogs to work and includes pictures of its employees’ actual pets on its error pages.
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
Lucas Jackson / Amazon
“We’re always evaluating space plans to make sure they fit our business needs and to create a great experience for employees, and since Met Park will have space to accommodate more than 14,000 employees, we’ve decided to shift the groundbreaking of PenPlace (the second phase of HQ2) out a bit,” Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler said at the time. “Our second headquarters has always been a multi-year project, and we remain committed to Arlington, Virginia, and the greater Capital Region.”
Lucas Jackson / Amazon