Geagea meets UNHCR’s Freijsen, says refugee crisis crossed limits of humanity

NNA – ldquo;Lebanese Forcesrdquo; party leader, Samir Geagea, on Wednesday welcomed at his Maarab residence the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Representative in Lebanon, Ivo Freijsen, with whom he discussed the most recent developments, especially the Syrian refugee dossier. nbsp;

quot;Lebanon and the Lebanese have shown the highest levels of humanity since the beginning of the Syrian crisis,rdquo; Geagea said, explaining that quot;the refugee crisis has crossed the limits of humanity and can no longer be resolved through donations. It has become necessary to address it seriously in order to avoid its exacerbation, since easing of the tension wersquo;re witnessing today begins with quick and practical steps.rdquo;

