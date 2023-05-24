Wed. May 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Salam meets Kuwaiti Crown Prince: Lebanon will eventually return to its beautiful times

    By

    May 24, 2023

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Economy, Amin Salam, on Wednesday met with Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

    In the wake of the meeting, Salam said, ldquo;I met His Highness, the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness stressed the paramount importance of the young leadersrsquo; role in building a promising future and good relations with their counterparts in the Gulf countries.rdquo;

    In turn, The Kuwaiti Crown Prince expressed hope and confidence that quot;Lebanon will eventually return to its beautiful times.rdquo; nbsp;

    ldquo;For my part, I affirmed our full commitment and determination to work to restore Lebanon to become the beacon of the East, and Beirut the capital of the Arabs,rdquo; Salam added.

    R.H.

    By

