    Wagner Boss Admits War Is 'Not Shaping Up' in Russia's Favor

    Wagner Boss Admits War Is 'Not Shaping Up' in Russia's Favor

    Russia’s shadow army boss has predicted Ukraine will win the war, saying that so far it’s “not shaping up” in Russia’s favor.

    Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin made the claims in a lengthy new video interview released by his press service Wednesday.

    The war, he said, “was launched for the sake of denazification, and we made Ukraine a nation that is known throughout the whole world. They are like the Greeks or Romans in a period of prosperity. As for the ‘demilitarization,’ if they had 500 tanks at the beginning of the [war], they now have 5,000 of them. If 20,000 fighters skillfully fought then, now there are 400,000. How did we demilitarize it? It turns out that on the contrary, we, who the hell knows how, have militarized Ukraine.”

