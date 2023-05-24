Losing Security Court Case Could Cost Prince Harry $640,000

Henry Nicholls/File Photo/Reuters

Prince Harry could face a legal bill of more than $600,000 after a judge ruled Tuesday that he couldn’t pay for armed police guards while in the U.K.

His demand to be allowed to hire high-level, armed police for protection was a fork of a broader overall case by Harry that argues that he should simply be entitled to high level police security when in the U.K. due to “inherited risk.” The broader case is ongoing and is not affected by Tuesday’s ruling, but legal sources told The Daily Beast they considered the ruling augured badly for Harry.

Mark Stephens, a media lawyer at Howard Kennedy, said he believed “the writing is on the wall for this case now,” when speaking to The Daily Beast on Tuesday, after the British Home Office prevailed in its argument that were wealthy individuals such as Harry to be allowed to buy police protection, it would undermine public confidence in the police and detract from their core duties.

