Japan provides waste collection trucks to municipalities to tackle solid waste management challenges in Baalbeck-Hermel

NNA – Through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP), Japan provided three waste collection trucks through the Lebanese Organization for Studies and Training (LOST) to help four municipalities in Baalbek-Hermel tackle solid waste management challenges. This assistance will enable more than 41,000 residents to live in better public health conditions.

On May 23 2023, Ambassador MAGOSHI attended a ceremony that celebrated the hand-over of three waste collection vehicles, in the presence of Governor of Baalbek-Hermel, H.E. Mr. Bashir Khodr and General Manager of LOST, Dr. Rami Lakkis.

The ceremony opened with the national anthems of Japan and Lebanon, followed by congratulatory remarks from Ambassador MAGOSHI, Mr. Khodr and Dr. Lakkis.

In his speech, Ambassador MAGOSHI highlighted Japanrsquo;s contribution to sustainable and effective solutions for waste management in Lebanon, and mentioned that peoplersquo;s efforts and participation are fundamental for the continued success of this project. In return, Mr. Khodr thanked Japan for its generous support to municipalities in Baalbeck-Hermel, and appealed for urgent support towards increased needs in waste management in the region.

As for Dr. Lakkis, he expressed sincere gratitude for Japanrsquo;s support to vital sectors in Lebanon during critical times, and praised its unwavering commitment to diligently working to improve conditions of vulnerable populations, hoping for the continuation of the partnership with Japan.

