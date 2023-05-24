Wed. May 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Saab broaches presidential entitlement with UN’s Wronecka, meets Romanian Ambassador and Representative of International Organization of La Francophonie

    By

    May 24, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, on Wednesday received in his office at the Parliament, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, and discussed the presidential entitlement and the displaced Syriansrsquo; dossier.

    Bou Saab later received Romanian Ambassador to Lebanon, Radu Catalin Mardare, and the Representative of the International Organization of La Francophonie in the Middle East, Leacute;von Amirjanyan.

    Talks touched on the latest developments on the local arena.

    nbsp;

    =============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Video of a dramatic Coast Guard rescue shows what happens if there’s an emergency on a cruise ship 100 miles offshore

    May 24, 2023
    News

    The credit crunch is driving more bankruptcies and could spark a domino effect of defaults at larger firms, investment manager says

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Pakistan: ex-PM Imran Khan’s PTI party faces possible ban

    May 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Video of a dramatic Coast Guard rescue shows what happens if there’s an emergency on a cruise ship 100 miles offshore

    May 24, 2023
    News

    The credit crunch is driving more bankruptcies and could spark a domino effect of defaults at larger firms, investment manager says

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Pakistan: ex-PM Imran Khan’s PTI party faces possible ban

    May 24, 2023
    Lebanon News

    OIC holds an extraordinary meeting on the attacks against Al-Aqsa

    May 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy