NNA -nbsp;On Wednesday, 24 May 2023, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold at its headquarters in Jeddah, at the invitation of the State of Palestine and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Extraordinary meeting of the open-ended Executive Committee at the level of the Permanent Representatives to ldquo;discuss the continuous Israeli attacks on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosquerdquo;. OIC

