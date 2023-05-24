Wed. May 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri discusses political developments with MP Frem, meets Caretaker Culture Minister in presence of “Bait Al Musawwar”Association delegation

    May 24, 2023

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, MP Neemat Frem, with whom he discussed the current general situation, political developments, and the presidential election entitlement.

    On emerging, MP Frem said; ldquo;We touched on important issues, the most important of which being the issue of the Presidency of the Republic, at this delicate stage that the country is going through.rdquo;

    On the other hand, Speaker Berri received in Ain El-Tineh, Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Mortada, who visited him with a delegation representing the ldquo;Bait Al Musawwarrdquo;Association.

    On the other hand, Berri received a phone call from Acting Speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council, Ahmad Bahar, congratulating him on the occasion of the Victory and Liberation Day.

