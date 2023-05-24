New on Netflix June 2023: ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘Never Have I Ever,’ and More

Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Netflix

Netflix is amping up the horrors this June, with a handful of new titles to scare you senseless. In dystopian worlds, society grapples with the ever-present buzz of technological devices that ruin everything. A mercenary returns for another deadly mission through the dark underground world. And a teenage girl faces everyone’s worst nightmare: crushes.

Okay, so maybe that last one in’t as bad as the other two. But in Never Have I Ever, Devi (Maitreyi Ramarkrishnan) has been terrorized over the course of her high school career, from breaking up with boys to dealing with mean girls and losing her father. Mindy Kaling’s comedy series returns for its fourth and final season on June 8. We’re not ready to say goodbye to all these wonderful, tragic love triangles!

Then, on June 16, Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) returns for Netflix’s buzzy Extraction 2. The Russo Brothers, who are known for their work with Marvel on the Avengers series, return to produce the action thriller. This time, Tyler sets off on a quest to rescue a gangster’s family from grave danger.

