Alex Murdaugh Hit With Federal Charges for Bilking Clients

The State

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has been hit with a slew of federal charges for allegedly stealing millions of dollars from his legal clients.

Murdaugh, 54, was indicted on a 22 counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Wednesday. Earlier this year, he was convicted of murdering his wife and son in June 2021.

“Trust in our legal system begins with trust in its lawyers,” U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said in a statement. “South Carolinians turn to lawyers when they are at their most vulnerable, and in our state, those who abuse the public’s trust and enrich themselves by fraud, theft, and self-dealing will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.