Fox News host Greg Gutfeld bizarrely calls a teacher accused of having sex with 16-year-old student ‘heroic’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld.

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld bizarrely praised a female teacher accused of having sex with a teen student.

Gutfeld lauded the educator as “heroic” on-air and said he “would have died” to be in a situation like that.

His remarks prompted a co-host to fire back: “I am vehemently against banging kids.”

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld bizarrely praised a female California teacher accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student as “heroic” on-air, and added that he “would have died” to be in a situation like that.

Gutfled said during a segment Monday on the late-night show, “Gutfeld!” that he was bothered by the fact that the 38-year-old teacher Yucaipa High School teacher was arrested and charged.

“I’m sorry! Come on! 16 years old — I would have died for that!” Gutfled said, prompting co-host Katherine Timpf to interject saying, “Again, I am vehemently against banging kids.”

Gutfeld continued, “Can we live in the real world?”

“I can’t believe how many times I’ve had to say that just sitting in this chair,” Timpf shot back.

High school math educator Tracy Vanderhulst — who was once honored as “teacher of the year” — was arrested last week on a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse involving a minor and booked into Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“Detectives believe there may be additional victims,” the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

During the segment on Fox News, Gutfeld said, “A16-year-old boy with like a hot teacher. I mean — what was the Van Halen song? ‘Hot For Teacher,’ that was written about this!”

“It wasn’t about, hey, let’s have a responsible relationship with someone close to my age,” Gutfeld added.

The Fox News host went on to say: “Am I right to say it’s an unfair comparison to do the female-to-male teacher? Like a male teacher, 38-year-old, creepy. Female, heroic.”

Reps for Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Insider on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Business Insider