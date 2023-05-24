Ukrainian Spy Boss Bluntly Admits Plan to Assassinate Putin

Sputnik/Alexey Filippov/Pool via Reuters

The second in command of Ukrainian military intelligence says Kyiv’s spies are actively trying to kill Vladimir Putin—and the Russian leader is well aware of it.

Vadym Skibitsky, the deputy head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, made the admission in an interview with German publication Welt.

“Putin is noticing that we are getting closer and closer to him, but he is also afraid of being killed by his own people,” Skibitsky was quoted as saying, describing the assassination of Putin as a top priority.

