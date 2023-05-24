Wed. May 24th, 2023

    News

    Ukrainian Spy Boss Bluntly Admits Plan to Assassinate Putin

    By

    May 24, 2023 , , , ,
    Ukrainian Spy Boss Bluntly Admits Plan to Assassinate Putin

    Sputnik/Alexey Filippov/Pool via Reuters

    The second in command of Ukrainian military intelligence says Kyiv’s spies are actively trying to kill Vladimir Putin—and the Russian leader is well aware of it.

    Vadym Skibitsky, the deputy head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, made the admission in an interview with German publication Welt.

    “Putin is noticing that we are getting closer and closer to him, but he is also afraid of being killed by his own people,” Skibitsky was quoted as saying, describing the assassination of Putin as a top priority.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A paralyzed man can walk again using a groundbreaking mind-reading brain implant

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Ariana Madix Denies Sandoval’s Self-Harm Claims in Call Her Daddy Interview

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Transport is a major emitter but a green revolution is possible

    May 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A paralyzed man can walk again using a groundbreaking mind-reading brain implant

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Ariana Madix Denies Sandoval’s Self-Harm Claims in Call Her Daddy Interview

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Ukrainian Spy Boss Bluntly Admits Plan to Assassinate Putin

    May 24, 2023
    News

    Transport is a major emitter but a green revolution is possible

    May 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy