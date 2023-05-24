Wed. May 24th, 2023

    Ariana Madix Denies Sandoval’s Self-Harm Claims in Call Her Daddy Interview

    It’s a big day for famously scorned reality star Ariana Madix. And I’m not just talking about her guest stint working the Raising Cane’s drive-thru in El Segundo.

    After a post-Vanderpump Rules finale press tour last week, which included stops at The View and Today, Madix appeared on this week’s episode of Call Her Daddy to share even more shocking (and definitely not daytime TV-friendly) details about her relationship with Tom Sandoval and his highly scrutinized affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

    Madix began the two-hour podcast interview by giving host Alex Cooper a play-by-play of the moment she discovered her ex-partner’s hidden fling, including Sandoval’s meltdown outside of his restaurant Tom Tom when she confronted him. She also addressed the shady origins of their nine-year relationship (Sandoval famously cheated on his former girlfriend and co-star Kristen Doute with Madix) and other dubious moments leading up to the affair, including a direct message Madix received “years and years ago.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

