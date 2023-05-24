Max Apologizes for Turning Scorsese—And Every Other Director—Into a Content ‘Creator’

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Max / Getty

On Wednesday, HBO Max officially launched its planned Max rebrand, and already the streaming service’s transition has been rocky. In addition to expected technical difficulties, credits on the platform indicating the writers and directors behind projects have been buried, on Max, on a hard-to-find sidebar.

What’s more, on Max, directors, producers and screenwriters of all designations are not referred to by those specific titles, but rather are all listed flatly as “creators.”

In response to a firestorm of outrage, Max apologized.

