Do Barbie and Ken Have Sex? Margot Robbie Answers Burning ‘Barbie’ Questions

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s highly-anticipated summer blockbuster Barbie does not have an MPAA rating yet, but the director and star just hinted at how raunchy the movie might be. In a profile in Vogue teasing the film, Robbie spoke about the interesting sexual politics of filming a movie about Barbie—a doll with no genitals.

Though Barbie herself is small, with a cinched waist and petite doll hands, her boobs are blown out of proportion completely—no human has such large breasts, with a waist as small as a dime. Barbie also has no nipples, just as Ken has a “bulge,” as the Vogue article calls the area between his legs, with no defined genitals.

“You feel that there’s something there, which is part of the allure,” Gerwig said. “It’s unclear how this all kinda works. But it’s not without intrigue.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.