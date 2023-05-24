Kentucky Man Accused Of Shooting Roommate For Eating Last Hot Pocket

A man from Kentucky has been accused of shooting his roommate following a dispute over the last Hot Pocket.

Clifton Williams,64 , was apprehended in Louisville early Sunday and charged with one count of second-degree assault. During his arraignment on Monday, Williams pleaded not guilty.

According to WAVE-TV, Williams became agitated after discovering that his unidentified roommate had consumed the final Hot Pocket. In response, Williams allegedly threw tiles at his roommate.

The victim informed the police that he attempted to defend himself but was in the process of leaving when Williams reentered their residence, retrieved a firearm, and shot him in the backside, according to the news outlet.

The injured individual managed to travel a few blocks to seek assistance and was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Williams has been assigned a bond of $7,500 and has been ordered to refrain from contacting the victim. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 30.

It was unclear what flavor Hot Pocket was in question.

