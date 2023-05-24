Fetty Wap Sentenced to Six Years After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charge

Fetty Wap, the popular rapper known for his hit song “Trap Queen,” has been handed a six-year prison sentence for his involvement in a drug-trafficking operation based in New York.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, admitted guilt in August 2022 to a drug conspiracy charge that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.

Maxwell expressed remorse for his actions and acknowledged, “Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today.” His legal team claimed that financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic drove him to engage in drug sales.

Authorities arrested Maxwell in October 2021 on charges related to a plot to transport significant quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs into the New York City region. The indictment accused him, along with five co-defendants, of conspiring to possess and distribute over 100 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020.

According to prosecutors, the scheme involved utilizing the U.S. Postal Service and vehicles with concealed compartments to transport drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, where they were stored for distribution to dealers in Long Island and New Jersey.

Maxwell pleaded guilty to the top charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances listed in the indictment, specifically referring to cocaine. This plea saved him from the possibility of a life sentence if convicted on all charges.

While Maxwell’s lawyers aimed for the minimum sentence of five years, the prosecution sought a longer term.

Defense attorney Elizabeth Macedonio expressed her sadness, stating, “This is a sad day. This is a kid from Paterson, New Jersey who made it out.”

Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Caffarone emphasized that the case was not about Maxwell’s fame as an artist. “The defendant did actually sell drugs,” said Caffarone. “The defendant did actually sell cocaine.”

Judge Joanna Seybert said to Maxwell, “You’ve got a lot going for you, see if you can put it together.”

The post Fetty Wap Sentenced to Six Years After Pleading Guilty to Drug Charge appeared first on Breaking911.