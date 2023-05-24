Wed. May 24th, 2023

    Russian Prime Minister Gets an Awkward Reception on Trip to China

    Russian Prime Minister Gets an Awkward Reception on Trip to China

    Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and a delegation of his colleagues went to China this week with the hopes of further enhancing economic ties with Beijing.

    But Mishustin’s counterpart, the Chairman of the State Council Li Qiang, who invited him on the visit, reportedly refused to meet with him at the China-Russia Business Forum on Tuesday, according to Russian newspaper Vedomosti.

    Other top officials and managers of major Chinese companies also declined to meet with him and his colleagues, many of whom are sanctioned in the west due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, Vedomosti reported.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

