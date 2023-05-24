Chase Bank Review 2023

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The bottom line: You may prefer Chase to other banks if you like a nationwide branch and ATM network. Chase is listed in our guides for best national banks, best credit cards, and best mortgage lenders. Other financial institutions pay higher interest rates on savings accounts, though.

Chase Overall Rating

FeatureInsider rating (out of 5)Banking3 to 4Personal credit cards2.75 to 4.4Business credit cards3.75 to 4.55Auto loans3.5Mortgages4.5Trustworthiness4Total4

Chase Pros and Cons

ProsCons

Access to 4,700 branches and 15,000 free ATMs throughout the US

Variety of bank accounts, including special options for kids

Checking account bonuses featured in our best bank account bonuses guide

Variety of rewards credit cards

Chase DreaMaker mortgage helps lower-income borrowers

Low interest rates on savings accountsNo money market accountDoes not offer auto refinancing Does not offer USDA loans, home equity loans, reverse mortgages, or construction loans

Chase Banking Review

Chase has a traditional savings account and a premium savings account. The main downside to both accounts is that they pay low savings rates.

According to the FDIC, the average savings account in the US has an interest rate of 0.40% APY. If you are looking to earn a more competitive interest rate, read through our best savings account guide.

Chase has a variety of checking accounts. The best option for you will likely depend on the features you prioritize most in a checking account and whether you meet the requirements for monthly service fees.

It should be noted that Chase Private Client Checking, Chase Total Checking, and Chase Secure Banking are all listed in our best bank account bonuses guide. These accounts have cash bonuses for new customers.

See Insider’s comprehensive Chase Checking Accounts Review.

Chase has Chase Certificate of Deposit (CD) from one month to 10 years, which is a greater variety than most banks offer.

The standard interest rate is the same as the savings account’s rate, but you’ll earn a better “relationship rate” if you also have a Chase checking account. Online banks and credit unions pay higher interest rates overall, though.

Chase could be a good option if you’re looking for banking options for kids, teens, or college students. Chase First Banking℠ – Product Name Only is a top pick in our best kid’s savings accounts guide because it has useful management features for both kids and parents.

Chase College Checking℠ – Product Name Only is also included in our guide for best bank accounts for college students because of easy branch and ATM access. You can also earn a bonus of Chase College Checking℠ – Intro Bonus.

Chase Personal Credit Cards Review

Chase has plethora of personal credit cards, many of which offer rewards for travel, dining, hotels, and more. In addition to the accounts listed above, the bank also offers two Disney rewards credit cards.

We have a guide on the best Chase credit cards, to help you determine the best options based on your needs.

Chase Business Credit Cards Review

If you’re a small business owner, Chase has 10 business credit cards to explore. A few are featured in our best business credit cards guide.

Chase Auto Loans Review

Chase offers auto loans for new and used vehicles. However, the bank does have some limitations regarding the cars you can finance. For example, you won’t be able to finance used cars that are older than 10 years or have more than 120,000 miles.

Chase Mortgages Review

Chase has conforming, jumbo, FHA, VA, and Chase DreaMaker mortgages. The Chase DreaMaker mortgage may be a good option if you’re searching for a program for low-income earners. The program allows lower-income borrowers to make a minimum 3% down payment with reduced private mortgage insurance costs.

About Chase

Chase is a brick-and-mortar bank with 4,700 branches and more than 15,000 free ATMs. Bank accounts can be opened online from anywhere in the continental US.

Customer service is available 24/7 over the phone.

Its mobile app is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars in the Apple store, and 4.3 out of 5 stars in the Google Play Store.

Chase is FDIC-insured. Up to $250,000 per depositor, per category is secure in an individual bank account.

Is Chase Trustworthy?

We use ratings from the Better Business Bureau to see how banks respond to customer issues. The BBB gave Chase an A+ rating.

Keep in mind that a good BBB rating isn’t necessarily the be-all and end-all. Reach out to current customers or read online customer reviews to see if Chase might be right for you.

Chase has been involved in a few public controversies. In 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Co. paid the Department of Justice $920 million in a settlement that said the bank was involved in wrongful trading.

In the same year, the US Department of Labor also required Chase to pay $800,000 in back wages in a settlement that accused the bank of underpaying women.

Chase FAQs

How much money do you need to open a Chase checking account?

You can open a Chase checking account online or at a branch with $0.

What do you need to open a bank account at Chase if you’re under 18?

If you’re under the age of 18, you must open a bank account with a parent or legal guardian. Parents must have a Chase checking account, and both of you must provide two types of IDs. The Chase High School Checking Account must be opened at a branch. If you’re 17 years old and want to open a Chase College Checking Account, you’ll also have to open an account at a branch.

Does Chase have any bank account bonuses?

Chase Bank has bank account bonuses for Chase Secure Banking (Chase Secure Banking℠ – Ongoing Bonus), Chase Total Checking (Chase Total Checking® – Ongoing Bonus), Chase College Checking (Chase College Checking℠ – Ongoing Bonus), Chase Private Client Checking (Chase Private Client Checking℠ – Ongoing Bonus), and Chase Complete Business Checking (Chase Business Complete Checking – Ongoing Bonus).

Is Chase FDIC-insured?

Yes, Chase is a federally insured financial institution.

Does Chase have Zelle?

Yes, you can access Zelle through the bank’s mobile app.

Does Chase exchange foreign currency?

Yes, Chase customers may exchange foreign currency at a branch. You’ll have to contact your nearest branch to place the order and see if there are any potential fees.

Can I open a Chase bank account without an SSN?

You do not need a Social Security number to open a Chase bank account. Immigrants and non-US citizens may use a foreign passport or Matricula Consular.

Methodology: How We Reviewed Chase Bank

For our Chase Bank review, we rated bank products and services using our editorial standards.

At Personal Finance Insider, we rate products on a scale from zero to five stars. For bank accounts, we review different features for distinct types of bank accounts. For example, we’ll look at early withdrawal penalties and CD variety specifically for CDs. Meanwhile, for checking accounts, we’ll factor in the ATM network size and fees, as well as its overdraft protection options.

We’ll consider factors like annual fees and sign-up bonuses for credit cards, and term lengths for loans. In general, we also look at customer service and ethics.

How Chase Bank Compares

U.S. Bank vs. Chase

You may prefer Chase over U.S. Bank if you’re looking for specialty bank accounts for college students, kids, or teens. These accounts may also come with unique features like savings tools or parental monitoring features. Chase also has more personal and business credit card options than U.S. Bank.

Chase might be a good option if you prioritize a large branch network. It has over 4,700 branches, while U.S. Bank has over 2,000 branches.

U.S. Bank might be a more appealing option if you’re interested in an auto loan to buy a used car; it’s featured in our best auto loans guide because of its competitive rates.

Ally Bank vs. Chase

Ally is an online-only financial institution. If you are more comfortable banking at a place that has branches, Chase will likely be a more appealing option.

Chase also may be a better choice if you’d like to explore a variety of home loans. Chase has the Chase DreaMaker mortgage program that allows lower-income borrowers to make a minimum 3% minimum down payment with low PMI costs. You could also get a Homebuyer Grant for $2,500 or $5,000 to be used for mortgage closing costs or down payment.

You might prefer Ally if you’d like to earn more interest on a savings account or CD, though. Ally also has a money market account, which Chase doesn’t have.

Read the original article on Business Insider