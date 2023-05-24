Cheesed-Off New Yorker Sues Over Pasta Purveyor’s ‘Deceptive’ Ravioli

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

As the earth’s atmosphere boils us alive and World War III inches closer and closer to horrifying reality, a New York City man is suing a venerable local food purveyor over its “5 Cheese Ravioli,” which he says contains a mere four cheeses.

Arnold Wachtel, 62, says Ottomanelli Bros. Inc. has committed fraud, negligence, engaged in false advertising, and perpetrated “deceptive acts” in marketing the product as actually having five cheeses.

The ingredients on the box give away the game, shorting consumers who trust the front of the package, but may not take the time to read the back, Wachtel argues in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court,

