Twitter is starting to look a lot like Fox News

Elon Musk welcomed Tucker Carlson to Twitter following his departure from Fox News.

Elon Musk’s Twitter is starting to morph into a version of Fox News.

Earlier this month, Tucker Carlson announced he would relaunch his show on the platform.

It will also host Ron DeSantis’ presidential launch and The Daily Wire’s podcasts.

Twitter is starting to look a lot like a certain conservative cable giant.

Since Elon Musk — who’s got beef with progressives from President Joe Biden to Senator Elizabeth Warren — has taken over the platform, it has become the host of a number of prominent conservative voices.

Since he took over in November, Musk has welcomed back previously banned Fox News favorites, like Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia.

Earlier this month, disgraced former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced he’d be bringing his show to Twitter. Conservative media company The Daily Wire — which publishes “The Ben Shapiro Show” — is following suit, bringing its entire slate of podcasts to the platform later this month, Axios reported.

And on Tuesday, Musk said Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis would be announcing his presidential campaign on Twitter in a conversation with Musk.

Hate speech, including racial and anti-LGBTQ slurs, have also proliferated since Musk’s takeover, and Musk’s own tweets have been more frequently endorsing the GOP and anti-Democratic Party conspiracy theories.

For his part, Musk recently said he’s a moderate, and that his actions on Twitter are all done in the name of “free speech”

“My concern with Twitter was to that it is somewhat of the digital town square and it’s important that there be both the reality and perception of trust for a wide range of viewpoints,” he said on an episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” in April.

The social media site’s growing range of audio and video from prominent conservative voices is striking.

These moves coincide with the appointment of Linda Yaccarino as Twitter CEO. Yaccarino, who previously had been the advertising chief at NBCUniversal, is known to be politically aligned with Musk. She’s also a former Trump appointee, having served on the then-president’s council on sports, fitness, and nutrition.

Given Yaccarino’s background in network advertising, industry insiders have speculated about Twitter’s plans in video.

With Carlson off television and one of the Daily Wire’s hosts demonetized on YouTube, there are built-in audiences that need a home — and those audiences come with potential advertising revenue.

Musk did not reply to Insider’s request for comment.

