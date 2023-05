Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Congrats to all those distressed Swifties freaking out over their favorite singer’s love life: It looks like Taylor Swift is finally addressing the backlash over her rumored romance with controversial singer Matty Healy.

Well, maybe.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning singer announced her latest—and maybe most bonkers—collaboration yet: a remix of her hit Midnights track “Karma” featuring femcee du jour Ice Spice.

