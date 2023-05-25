Tina Turner Never Pretended Her Story Had a Happy Ending

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Legendary singer Tina Turner, the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” a 12-time Grammy winner and one of the best-selling female artists in music history, passed away peacefully at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland the age of 83, her representative told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

Although her cause of death has not yet been released, Turner struggled in recent years with intestinal cancer, receiving a kidney transplant in 2017.

To say that Turner was an audaciously charismatic performer who exuded raw sensuality would be an understatement—she was the embodiment of maximalist, unapologetically feminine power.

Read more at The Daily Beast.