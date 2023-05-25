Thu. May 25th, 2023

    Tina Turner Never Pretended Her Story Had a Happy Ending

    Legendary singer Tina Turner, the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” a 12-time Grammy winner and one of the best-selling female artists in music history, passed away peacefully at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland the age of 83, her representative told The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

    Although her cause of death has not yet been released, Turner struggled in recent years with intestinal cancer, receiving a kidney transplant in 2017.

    To say that Turner was an audaciously charismatic performer who exuded raw sensuality would be an understatement—she was the embodiment of maximalist, unapologetically feminine power.

