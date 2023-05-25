Florida Man Arrested, AK-47 Found Near Preschool in Virginia: Police

Man Arrested At Va. Preschool Had An AK-47 In His Car And Said He Was Going To The CIA, Police Say

A man from Florida was apprehended for trespassing at a preschool in McLean, Virginia, on Tuesday, and law enforcement discovered two firearms in his vehicle — including an AK-47, according to the police.

The individual was identified as Eric Sandow, aged 32.

Reportedly, Sandow approached the Dolley Madison Preschool around 11 a.m. and requested permission to enter and use the restroom. However, his request was denied, after which he left the premises.

A concerned member of the community noticed Sandow and promptly notified the police about a suspicious individual in the area.

When officers located Sandow, he allegedly mentioned that he intended to speak with the CIA. The agency’s headquarters is located approximately a mile away from the preschool, according to Fairfax County police.

At the time of the encounter, Sandow did not possess any weapons and did not make any threats, as confirmed by the police.

Law enforcement proceeded to detain Sandow and conducted a search of his vehicle, leading to the discovery of two firearms.

