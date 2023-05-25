Thu. May 25th, 2023

    James Comer Now Falsely Claims He Didn’t Link Biden Probe to Trump Poll Numbers

    James Comer Now Falsely Claims He Didn't Link Biden Probe to Trump Poll Numbers

    House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) insisted with a straight face on Tuesday afternoon that he never actually tied his committee’s investigation into the Biden family to former President Donald Trump’s poll numbers.

    Of course, just the day before, Comer literally said that “Donald Trump is seven points ahead” of President Joe Biden because the “American people are keeping up with our investigation.”

    Comer, whose anti-Biden probe has so far come up short with “hard proof” tying Biden to any corruption, has even come under fire from Fox News recently over his inability to provide any evidence to back up his lofty promises of a grand criminal scheme involving the president. Additionally, Comer has come away with even more egg on his face after he claimed that one of his investigation’s informants had gone “missing.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

