The 6 best Nintendo Switch controllers for pro, budget, and handheld gamers

The 8bitdo Ultimate Controller is our top pick for the best Nintendo Switch controller.

It’s been more than six years since the Nintendo Switch hit shelves, and it’s still the most popular console of this generation. With a library of fantastic games like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s not hard to understand why.

But although the standard Joy-Con controllers that come with the Switch are fun and portable, they’re not particularly comfortable or suited for all games. If you’re looking for a better way to play games and want the best Nintendo Switch controller you can get, you should invest in a full-sized gamepad. These tend to be bigger, easier to grip, and they’re usually compatible with a variety of devices, not just the Switch.

I’ve spent the last three months testing full-sized Switch controllers from different companies, and I’ve compiled my six favorite options in this guide. And although the competition got heated, I’m confident that these are the best Nintendo Switch controllers you can buy, no matter your budget.

The best Nintendo Switch controllers you can buy

The 8BitDo Ultimate Controller looks great, feels great, and plays even better. It also works with computers and mobile devices, and it even comes with a charging dock.

With its textured handles and big buttons, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a clear upgrade over the Joy-Cons without losing Amiibo support or HD rumble.

For less than $30, the PowerA Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller is a sturdy and reliable pro-level controller that’ll improve nearly any Switch game.

The 8BitDo SN30 Pro is shaped like an old SNES controller, but has all the features of a modern gamepad, along with an excellent D-pad that’s perfect for retro games.

The PowerA GameCube Wired Controller brings Nintendo’s most popular gamepad into the current generation with all the buttons you’d expect to find on a typical Switch controller.

The Hori Split Pad Compact is a pair of full-sized Joy-Con replacements, designed for the Switch’s handheld mode. They have bigger buttons, gripper joysticks, and a far more comfortable shape than the Joy-Cons.

Best overall: 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller William Antonelli/Insider Pros: Textured handles and rumble feel fantastic, lots of ways to customize button layout and sensitivity, an included dock makes charging and storage easy Cons: Switching between devices can be confusing, paddle buttons are awkwardly shaped, no Amiibo support 8BitDo is best known for its retro-style controllers. But its flagship modern controller, the Ultimate Bluetooth, is an absolutely fantastic gamepad for the Switch and beyond. I knew the Ultimate Bluetooth was special from the moment I picked it up. Its textured handles feel better than any other Switch controller I’ve used, and its joysticks aren’t far behind. I’m a big fan of the analog triggers, too — these don’t work with Switch games, but they do work with PC games, and they feel smoother than simple digital triggers. The Ultimate Bluetooth is big on convenience, too. A free app for PC, iPhone, and Android lets you completely customize the button layout, joystick sensitivity, and rumble strength. And every controller comes bundled with a charging dock that gives you a handy way to store it when it’s not in use. No controller is perfect, and the Ultimate Bluetooth does have flaws. It doesn’t support Amiibos, the paddle buttons are easy to press without thinking, and the white version of the controller picks up dirt. But when it comes to value, performance, and versatility, the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller comes out on top. Check out our 8BitDo Ultimate Controller review Best full-featured: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller William Antonelli/Insider Pros: Long battery life, includes motion controls, game-specific “HD Rumble,” and Amiibo support Cons: Expensive, no customization options Alongside its unique controllers (the Joy-Cons, the Wii Remote), Nintendo always sells a “Pro” controller that offers all the same features in a standard gamepad package. And as expected, the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is one of the best ways to play Switch games. The Pro Controller is a sleek black gamepad with lightly textured handles and big, tactile buttons. It’s made with slightly translucent plastic, letting you see the internals — including the massive battery, which lasts for about 40 hours of playtime on a full charge. It’s easy to pair with your Switch, and with other devices like your PC or smartphone via Bluetooth. Unlike most third-party gamepads, the Pro Controller supports motion controls, Amiibo scanning, and HD Rumble. But unlike some controllers, there aren’t built-in ways to customize the controls. The Pro Controller’s biggest downside, though, is its price. It costs $70, the same as the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller, but has less customization options and doesn’t come with a charging dock. If you want a controller that offers all the features of a Joy-Con in a more comfortable form, the Pro Controller is exactly what you’re looking for. Check out our Nintendo Switch Pro Controller review Best budget: PowerA Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller William Antonelli/Insider Pros: Comfortable buttons, super grippy joystick, RGB lighting Cons: Plastic feels cheap, requires a microUSB connection, no motion controls or rumble The PowerA Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller offers pro-level performance in an affordable package, which is perfect for gamers on a budget. The Spectra’s biggest selling point is its customizable RGB light array, which lines the controller, each button, and the joysticks. You can choose between eight static colors, or a “phase” mode that circles between them. This gives the controller a stylish aesthetic that’ll fit into loads of gaming setups. The buttons feel good, and the joysticks have a fantastic amount of grip. There are also programmable paddle buttons on the back, which — unlike other controllers — are in a spot that you won’t accidentally hit. Of course, you are giving up some features for the controller’s low price. The Spectra doesn’t have motion controls, Amiibo support, or any rumble feature. You’ll also need to connect a microUSB cable to use it, and the plastic feels decidedly cheap. But if you’re buying on a budget, or don’t need the extra features, it’s a great option. Check out our PowerA Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller review Best for retro games: 8BitDo SN30 Pro William Antonelli/Insider Pros: Sturdy D-pad, cool colors and designs, comfortable shape Cons: Connecting the controller can be confusing, smaller than most gamepads One of the Nintendo Switch Online service’s main selling points is its collection of classic NES, SNES, Game Boy, Genesis, and Nintendo 64 games. And although these games support any controller, the best way to play them is with a retro gamepad like the 8BitDo SN30 Pro. The SN30 Pro is 8BitDo’s best retro-style controller. It’s shaped just like an old SNES controller, but includes all the features of a modern gamepad, like twin joysticks, rumble vibration, and proper shoulder/trigger buttons. It’s even got motion controls, meaning it’ll work for motion aiming games like Splatoon. But the real star of the SN30 Pro show is the D-pad. The SN30 Pro has one of the best D-pads I’ve ever used on a Switch controller. It’s perfect for 2D games, like the kind you’ll play with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, or on PC with an emulator. And it’ll work just as well with modern games that let you move in the cardinal directions. It’s also available in a few different colors and designs, each of which references a classic Nintendo product. Our favorites are the G Classic, which uses the same colors as the original Game Boy; and the Crystal Purple, which looks like the translucent purple Nintendo 64. The SN30 Pro’s biggest flaw is that since it can connect to so many different devices — the Switch, PC and Mac, iPhone and iPad, Android, Steam Deck, and Raspberry Pi — it can be confusing to switch between platforms. Each connection requires a unique button combination, which you’ll find in the manual. Check out our 8BitDo SN30 Pro Controller review Best GameCube-style: PowerA GameCube Wired Controller William Antonelli/Insider Pros: Amazing recreation of the original GameCube controller, including gated joysticks Cons: Triggers feel cheap, requires a microUSB cable Nintendo has a reputation for making great controllers. Case in point: Almost two decades after the Nintendo GameCube left store shelves, the GameCube controller is still in production. And of all the GameCube-style Switch controllers sold right now, the PowerA GameCube Wired Controller comes out on top. It’s the small details that push this PowerA controller to the front of the pack. Its plastic has the same light texturing as the original GameCube controller. And each joystick is gated, meaning that they’re surrounded by notches which make it easier to hold the stick in a specific direction. The biggest difference between the original controller and this PowerA model are the shoulder buttons. This model replaces the original Z button with a modern R bumper, adds an L bumper button, and changes the analog triggers to digital. The digital-to-analog switch won’t matter for Switch games, but might hurt if you emulate GameCube games on your PC. Like the PowerA Spectra, this controller doesn’t have motion controls, rumble response, or Amiibo support. And you need to connect it to your Switch or computer with a microUSB cable to use it. If you’re interested in a GameCube-style controller, chances are that you’re buying it to play Super Smash Bros. This PowerA model works amazingly with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and the gated joysticks really help with precise directional inputs. The controller is also technically legal in competitive Super Smash Bros. Melee, but without analog triggers, it’s not the best option. PowerA also offers a wireless version of this controller with motion controls, but we don’t recommend it. It’s double the price, and runs on disposable AA batteries — in 2023, that’s a non-starter. Wireless controllers also have more input lag than wired options, which isn’t great for fighting games. Best for handheld mode: Hori Split Pad Compact Amazon Pros: Bigger buttons and joysticks, a proper D-pad, ergonomic grip, Turbo mode Cons: Not very portable, no motion controls, rumble, or Amiibo support Hori makes a variety of useful Nintendo Switch accessories. One of the best is the Split Pad Compact, a pair of full-sized Joy-Con alternatives. Like Joy-Cons, they hook onto the sides of the Switch. They don’t have an internal battery, so they’re deisgned to be used exclusively when your Switch is in handheld mode. The Split Pad Compact fixes the majority of the Joy-Cons’ problems — it’s got bigger buttons, a more comfortable shape, and more precise joysticks — to make it easier to play games for long stretches of time. They’re twice as wide as standard Joy-Cons and have a rounded grip on the back. The Split Pad Compact adds a few new features, too. There are two extra paddle buttons on the back that can copy the function of any other button. There’s also a Turbo mode, which lets you rapidly press a button by holding it down instead of tapping. It’s not hard to find uses for both of these features. The biggest downside to the Split Pad Pro is that the bigger size kills some of the Switch’s portability. The system won’t fit into many Nintendo Switch cases with the Split Pad controllers attached, and the controllers can be difficult to store. The controllers also don’t have motion controls, rumble, or Amiibo support. Despite these flaws, the Split Pad Compact is still a definite ergonomic improvement over the standard Joy-Cons. I also prefer the Split Pad Compact to the other version Hori sells, the Split Pad Pro, which is needlessly bulky. How we test Nintendo Switch controllers Christopher Gordon/Insider; William Antonelli/Insider Each Nintendo Switch controller featured in this guide went through thorough testing over multiple days. They were evaluated across a number of categories, including: Comfort: The absolute most important quality for any controller is that it’s comfortable to hold and play with for long periods of time. A great controller will fit easily into the curves of your palms, and ideally will feel so natural that you even forget you’re holding something. The best Nintendo Switch controllers will also have a texture that keeps the gamepad steady in your hands without irritation. The controllers I picked all match one or more of those criteria. Button feel and responsiveness: A controller is worthless if the buttons and joysticks don’t work well. I test every part of the controller using a wide variety of games, across genres and across both Switch and PC. These include fighting games, rhythm games, racing games, shooters, platformers, and more. As I test, I watch for misinputs and hand cramps, and I make sure the face buttons make a satisfying enough clacking sound. I also use the website Gamepad Tester to check the joysticks’ natural resting values, which tells me if they suffer from drifting issues like the Joy-Cons. Features: Depending on what Switch controller you use, you’ll have access to a different set of extra features, like motion controls, Amiibo support, remappable buttons, rumble feedback, and more. The ideal controller would have all of these features, but it’s hard to find a gamepad that fits that bill. With that in mind, I tried to pick controllers that introduced new extra features without cutting down on features that the Joy-Cons already have, like motion controls. Price and value: Gaming is an expensive hobby, and you shouldn’t spend extra if you don’t have to. The best controllers pack as much performance and extras into as low a price as possible. On average, you should expect to pay between $40 to $75 on a good Switch controller. Switch controllers more expensive than that usually don’t have any features to justify the price hike. FAQs Are wireless controllers better than wired controllers? Each controller style has its pros and cons. The style you pick will depend on your setup, budget, and what kind of games you play. Wireless controllers are easier to move around. You don’t have to worry about getting tangled up in cables, you don’t have to take up a USB port, and you can sit farther away from the console. Most wireless controllers use Bluetooth, which means they can connect to devices like iPhones, iPads, and Androids too. They’re also more likely to have features like motion controls and remappable buttons. But wired controllers never need to be charged, since they take power directly from the Switch. They’ll also have less input lag, and there’s no risk of the Bluetooth connection glitching out — this makes them a necessity for competitive fighting games. And although they lack some features, they tend to be much more affordable than wireless controllers. What’s the difference between ‘HD Rumble’ and regular rumble? Controllers have had rumble feedback since the ’90s. This is the feature that makes the entire controller vibrate when certain things happen in-game, like getting hit or jumping. This happens because there’s a small motor inside the controller with an off-center weight that spins to make the controller shake. The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and Pro Controller both have an upgraded version of this feature called “HD Rumble.” Instead of a motor, it uses a linear actuator that gives game developers much more precise control over the rumble’s speed and intensity. It also lets different parts of the controller rumble in different ways. This means that the rumble can feel vastly different between games, and also feels much more realistic. It’s a nice feature, but probably not worth spending extra money for. Can Nintendo Switch controllers be used with other systems? Nearly every Nintendo Switch controller — even the standard Joy-Cons — can be used with other systems. If the controller is wireless, chances are that it connects using either Bluetooth or a 2.4Ghz signal. Bluetooth controllers are compatible with PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android — and depending on the controller, possibly other devices. 2.4Ghz controllers are made for PC and Mac. Wired controllers can connect to the Switch, and usually PC and Mac. You’ll just need to plug the USB into your device of choice. Does the Nintendo Switch support analog triggers? Most gamepads have one of two types of trigger buttons: Analog or digital. Analog triggers track exactly how much pressure you’re putting on the button, and how far it’s being pressed down. Digital triggers are much simpler, and only track whether it’s being pressed at all. Unlike the Nintendo GameCube, the Nintendo Switch doesn’t support analog triggers. Both the Joy-Cons and official Pro Controller have digital triggers, and all Switch games are designed with that in mind. Even if you use a controller that has analog triggers with the Switch — for example, the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller — it won’t make any difference. The Switch will only recognize whether the trigger is being pressed at all, not how much pressure you’re putting on it.

