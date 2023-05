Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

A massive restructuring at Planned Parenthood is rocking the staff of its national office, who were told this week that layoffs are coming to the nation’s best-known abortion provider.

“No one feels job security because no one knows what jobs will be impacted,” one employees’ union member told The Daily Beast. “There’s not a lot of clarity around what this specifically looks like.”

“It’s really hard to get work done,” she added.

