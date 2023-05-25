Thu. May 25th, 2023

    News

    Very Online and Very Glitchy: DeSantis Announces for President

    By

    May 25, 2023 , , , ,
    Very Online and Very Glitchy: DeSantis Announces for President

    Screenshot from DeSantis campaign video

    After 20-plus minutes of embarrassing Twitter technical difficulties and ruthless mocking from both of his top rivals for the presidency, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finally managed to make his White House run official on Wednesday night.

    “I am running for president of the United States,” DeSantis said in a Twitter Spaces conversation, “to lead our great American comeback.”

    That DeSantis’ much-hyped 2024 campaign announcement was scheduled to happen on Twitter—in a conversation with Elon Musk—had already drawn serious questions about the governor’s strategy and readiness for prime time.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Does Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stand a chance against Donald Trump?

    May 25, 2023
    News

    LIVE | DeSantis to make campaign announcement during Twitter conversation with Elon Musk

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Video Shows Moment Ohio Officer Shot 2 Dogs Who Attacked Man

    May 25, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Does Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stand a chance against Donald Trump?

    May 25, 2023
    News

    LIVE | DeSantis to make campaign announcement during Twitter conversation with Elon Musk

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Video Shows Moment Ohio Officer Shot 2 Dogs Who Attacked Man

    May 25, 2023
    News

    Trump rants on social media about DeSantis hours ahead of the governor’s expected 2024 announcement: ‘He desperately needs a personality transplant’

    May 25, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy