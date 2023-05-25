Very Online and Very Glitchy: DeSantis Announces for President

Screenshot from DeSantis campaign video

After 20-plus minutes of embarrassing Twitter technical difficulties and ruthless mocking from both of his top rivals for the presidency, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finally managed to make his White House run official on Wednesday night.

“I am running for president of the United States,” DeSantis said in a Twitter Spaces conversation, “to lead our great American comeback.”

That DeSantis’ much-hyped 2024 campaign announcement was scheduled to happen on Twitter—in a conversation with Elon Musk—had already drawn serious questions about the governor’s strategy and readiness for prime time.

Read more at The Daily Beast.