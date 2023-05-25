Trump and his allies gleefully mock DeSantis during the governor’s glitch-filled presidential rollout on Twitter

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Alex Wong/Getty Images; Marta Lavandier/AP

Trump, his family, and his allies trolled DeSantis amid a glitchy campaign rollout.

Donald Trump Jr. deemed the night a “#DeSaster.”

The former president shared a video comparing the glitches to Trump’s own 2024 announcement.

Former President Donald Trump and his allies mocked Ron DeSantis Wednesday evening as the Florida governor’s hype chat with Elon Musk turned into a glitchy rollout of his presidential campaign.

“Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster,” Trump wrote on Truth, his social media platform. “WATCH!”

—Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 24, 2023

Trump also compared DeSantis’ struggles with Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, whose announcement was briefly sidetracked after his main microphone went down.

“Tim Scott’s Presidential launch, even with the broken microphone (don’t pay the contractor, Tim!), was by far the best Presidential launch of the week,” the former president wrote on Truth. Robs was a catastrophe!”

The former president also shared a video contrasting his own pomp-filled announcement at his Mar-a-Lago club with DeSantis’ rough start on Wednesday.

Donald Trump Jr. deemed the evening a “#DeSaster.”

Trump and his allies also tried to make multiple comparisons between DeSantis and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. The former president infamously labeled Bush as “low energy” before overtaking him during the 2016 primaries.

“DeSantis is making JEB! look high energy right now,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter. While Trump’s campaign tweeted a graphic with DeSantis’ name next to an exclamation mark, reminiscent of Bush’s 2016 logo.

—Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 24, 2023

“DeSedative,” Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, once a close DeSantis ally, wrote on Twitter.

After nearly 30 minutes of struggles, DeSantis was eventually able to continue with his presidential announcement and later a quasi-town hall with conservative media personalities and other allies.

Before then, both Musk and entrepreneur David Sacks could be overheard discussing what to do about glitches as the platform struggled to keep up with the number of users in the audio-only chat.

“We’ve got so many people here that I think we are kind of melting the servers,” Sacks said amid early struggles.

DeSantis’ decision to announce his widely expected presidential run on Twitter drew skepticism even before Wednesday night’s struggles. Most Americans are not on Twitter and the audience was likely to be far less than he would receive as a primetime guest on cable news.

Trump was far from the only politician to mock DeSantis’ struggles.

“This link works,” President Joe Biden’s campaign tweeted with a link to donate to his campaign.

Beyond the trolling, Trumpworld welcomed DeSantis’ announcement with a series of ads, statements, and other posts that underlined a monthlong onslaught against the former president’s best-placed challenger for the GOP nomination. Trump’s coordinated attacks on DeSantis appear to be working as the Florida governor has dropped in polling before his announcement.

Read the original article on Business Insider